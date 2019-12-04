Where To Get Free Cookies On National Cookie Day 2019

Photo: Shutterstock

Wednesday, December 4 is National Cookie Day, and companies are handing out free cookies to the public, which sounds like something a boomer says on Facebook. The following chains are offering free cookies with no purchase necessary.

DoubleTree: Stop by the hotel for a free cookie (which guests get year-round).

Great American Cookies: One free chocolate chip cookie per person. But you have to download and sign up on their rewards app on Tuesday by midnight.

Insomnia Cookies: Free “traditional cookie.”

Kum & Go: Free cookie with the rewards app, according to USA Today.

Penn Station East Coast Subs: Free chocolate chunk cookie bite, according to USA Today.

USA Today has listed these offers, plus discounts and other deals. But the above are all the straight-up free cookies that we could find.