Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

When To Use 'I.e.' And 'E.g.'

Photo: Pixabay

Before there was LOL and TLDR and STFU, we had other abbreviations that helped us to quickly and easily convey ideas. These still have a useful place in our writing, because they still help us quickly and easily convey ideas. They are i.e. and e.g., and they are not the same thing.

I.e.

I.e. stands for “id est” in Latin, which means “that is” or “in other words.” When you use i.e., you are explaining what you mean in another way. You’re clarifying.

Need a mnemonic device to help you remember? Imagine that i.e. stands for “in essence.”

Examples

  • I am a perfectionist when it comes to my work — i.e., this project might take me a while.

  • I only packed a carry-on for my holiday (i.e., I only brought a couple of outfits).

  • She is vegan; i.e., she won’t eat any animal-based products.

A comma should come after “i.e.,” followed by the clarifying statement. What comes before it (a comma, a semicolon, an em dash) depends on what the abbreviation is introducing or how much you want to emphasise it. You can also set it off in parentheses. The same goes for e.g.

E.g.

E.g. stands for “exempli gratia” in Latin, which means “for example.” E.g. signifies that you’re giving one or more possibilities, but it’s not a comprehensive list.

Need a mnemonic device to help you remember? You could imagine that the “E” in e.g. stands for “Example.”

Examples

  • My kids watch a lot of cartoons that I find annoying — e.g., Caillou.

  • My town hosts several festivals each fall, e.g., an apple festival and Oktoberfest.

  • Make sure you pack up everything you need for the pool (e.g., sunscreen and a towel).

What about etc.?

You’re probably already using this one correctly, but it’s worth a quick note that etc. — short for “et cetera” — isn’t a replacement for i.e. or e.g. Instead, etc. means “and the rest.” It’s usually (but not always) at the end of the sentence and it indicates you’re including all the other items in a category.

If you can substitute etc. with “and so on,” you’re using it correctly.

Example: The buffet offered sandwiches, soup, salad, rolls, etc.

(Don’t ever put “and” before etc. — that would be redundant, like saying “and and the rest.”)

When all else fails and you’re still not sure whether to go with i.e. or e.g., stick with “in other words” and “for example.” Those are perfectly fine, too.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles