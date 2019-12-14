Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

What's Your Favourite Photoshop Trick?

Photo: Shutterstock

God I love content-aware fill. At Lifehacker I frequently want to illustrate a post with an image that’s not wide enough (like above). So I throw it into Photoshop, I expand the canvas size, I select the new blank parts on the sides, and I hit cmd+option+F.

That opens up the content-aware-fill dialog, so I can preview the result and make sure it doesn’t give someone a third arm. I can tweak a bunch of options. It’s much better than my old workflow, where I’d select the area, right-click, dig around menus, get no custom options. (You can also reach the content-aware-fill dialog through Edit > Content-Aware Fill... on the menu bar.)

My other favourite Photoshop tricks include the custom keyboard shortcut cmd+option+Y to crop an image down to my selection. Combined with the selection marquee tool’s Fixed Ratio mode, I can crop any image to the 16:9 ratio we use on Lifehacker’s top-of-post illustrations.

What’s your favourite Photoshop trick? What’s a custom shortcut you’ve built in, or a feature most people don’t know about—especially one that replaces another, worse feature?

Shoutout, of course, to the classic educational comedy series You Suck at Photoshop.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles