Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

How To Watch Today's Annular Solar Eclipse

Photo: Shutterstock

A very special type of solar eclipse is happening this afternoon, visible in Saudi Arabia, India, Malaysia and - yes! - parts of Australia. Here's how to watch.

The eclipse is an annular eclipse, meaning the moon will pass in front of the sun but not entirely cover it up. Instead, at the eclipse’s peak you’ll see a “ring of fire” where the sun shines around the edge of the darkened moon. Parts of Europe, Asia and Australia will see a partial solar eclipse.

How To Watch The Dec 26 Solar Eclipse In Australia

Unfortunately, the eclipse will only be visible in parts of northern Australia and only as a partial eclipse. (Darwin will experience the greatest eclipse, with up to 31% of the Sun’s area blocked by the Moon.)

But if you want to catch the whole celestial event live, you still have options.

To watch the annular eclipse no matter where you are in Australia, tune in to this livestream from CosmoSapiens. You’ll be able to watch starting at 1pm AEDT, and they say to expect the eclipse to peak at around 4pm AEDT.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles