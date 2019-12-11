Use Lint Rollers And Tongs To Dust Those Hard To Reach Places

If your allergies are acting up, chances are there’s dust hidden all over your house.
The video above demonstrates some of our favourite tricks for eliminating dust:
-
Use fabric softener or dryer sheets to wipe down surfaces—their anti-static qualities will keep dust from sticking
-
Wrap paper towels around tongs to clean tight spots like vents and blinds
-
Use a lint roller on your lamp shades or curtains
-
Blow hidden dust out of radiators using a hair dryer
In most cases, the dust ends up trapped in an easily disposable material—and you can see just how much dust you picked up. Achoo!
