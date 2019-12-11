Use Lint Rollers And Tongs To Dust Those Hard To Reach Places

Image: iStock

If your allergies are acting up, chances are there’s dust hidden all over your house.

The video above demonstrates some of our favourite tricks for eliminating dust:

Use fabric softener or dryer sheets to wipe down surfaces—their anti-static qualities will keep dust from sticking

Wrap paper towels around tongs to clean tight spots like vents and blinds

Use a lint roller on your lamp shades or curtains

Blow hidden dust out of radiators using a hair dryer

In most cases, the dust ends up trapped in an easily disposable material—and you can see just how much dust you picked up. Achoo!