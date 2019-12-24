This Text Adventure Game Feels Like A Lucid Dream

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Artificial intelligence isn’t just for dystopian algorithms; it also makes for creative entertainment, like when this AI wrote beginning sentences for a bunch of nonexistent novels. Now, an AI stands ready to guide you through an old school text adventure game, a game that doesn’t exist until you start trying to play it.

The AI knows how these stories tend to go. If you type “open door,” it will either tell you that it’s locked or it will open the door and describe the room inside. If you try to speak to the innkeeper, it will tell you how the conversation goes.

When you play AI Dungeon 2 you are in the role of the player, but you also have all the creativity of being the dungeon master. Want to hop on an owl and fly away, shortcutting the trek to the castle up on the mountain? I did. It’s like lucid dreaming. No matter how creative or unexpected an action you take, the story gives you a “yes, and.”

Best of all, it runs on your phone (the original AI Dungeon was a web based game that took forever to load) so you can play it a little bit at a time, whenever you have a spare minute. It’s free on iOS and Android.

