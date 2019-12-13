This Is The Best Toddler Travel Snack

Photo: Shutterstock

If you parent a toddler, you already know that having an arsenal of snacks while travelling is Of The Utmost Importance. Snacks stave off hanger tantrums, they give you flexibility if your food options are limited and, if you’re flying, the swallowing can help combat middle ear pressure during take-offs and landings.

But what if your snack could be a pre-boarding activity, a temporary accessory AND a snack? Behold, this genius:

A cereal necklace. That her son created by threading Froot Loops onto a piece of string. Which he then wore during boarding. And then snacked on during the flight.

Susie Allison has outdone us all, but at least she shared her win with us.