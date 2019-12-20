Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

There's A Better Way To Load A Case Of Soft Drink Into Your Fridge

Photo: Shutterstock

When you’re filling your fridge with beer or soft drink, it is traditional to prop the box open on the counter and transfer one or two cans at a time onto the shelf, standing and squatting over and over like a dick.

Or you shove the whole case in there, and every time you go for a soda, you have to root around in the box with your hand, like you’re Paul Atreides taking the Gom Jabbar test. Both methods suck.

There is a better way, as shown in a GIF posted on the Life Hacks subreddit.

  1. Open one end of the case.

  2. Slide the case onto the fridge shelf, with the open end pointed to the rear, oriented so the cans are standing upright.

  3. Open the other end of the case. Through the new opening, put a hand on the cans.

  4. With your other hand, pull out the box around the cans. The box will be like a sleeve around your arm.

You’ll feel like a waiter whipping the tablecloth out from under the dishes. Only you won’t have to use any speed or skill.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles