The 10 Most Annoying Writing Mistakes [Infographic]

There's no such thing as a perfect writer. Even professionals make mistakes from time to time, as our readers never fail to point out. (Thanks for keeping us on our toes, guys!) But some writing errors are so boneheaded and easily avoidable that they infuriate pedants and casuals alike. Here are 10 common screw-ups that every writer needs to avoid, from the embarrassing misuse of homophones to confounding double negatives.
The below infographic comes from Lawrence Ragan Communications based on a poll of 560 LinkedIn users. They found homophone misuse to be the biggest pet peeve when it comes to writing errors, followed by passive writing and the use of cliches, particularly in corporate settings. You can check out the rest of the top 10 below.
How could you leave out the 's for plurals? e.g. photo's, tomato's, ATM's, PC's. It's usually only used when a word ends in a vowel sound and with abbreviations.
Abbreviations like ATM's and PC's? ;)
They are not abbreviations, they are acronyms. An abbreviation is a shortened version of a word, e.g., abbr.Last edited 20/11/15 5:08 pm
I was joking, but apparently there's debate whether they actually are abbreviations.
By virtue of the being shortened (i.e. abbreviated), they're, by definition, abbreviations.
From Wikipedia on acronyms (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acronym)
"An acronym is an abbreviation used as a word which is formed from the initial components in a phrase or a word. Usually these components are individual letters (as in NATO or laser) or parts of words or names (as in Benelux)."
on abbreviations (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abbreviation)
"Acronyms and initialisms are regarded as subsets of abbreviations ... They are abbreviations that consist of the initial letters or parts of words."
Ergo, my describing ATM and PC as abbreviations is correct, but since people want to be really picky, they're initialisms, but certainly NOT acronyms.
Interestingly however, the same article says there are some authorities (e.g. New York Times style guide) that actually INSIST that apostrophes be used to pluralise abbreviations.
Except those are acronyms, not abbreviations. An acronym is something that is pronounced differently to its fully spelled out version (e.g. PC is said "Pee Cee", not "personal computer"). An abbreviation is something that is pronounced the same as the long version (e.g. Mr is still pronounced "Mister").
Edit: After googling it to confirm, it seems the difference is up to debate. But meh, that's the way I was taught :PLast edited 20/11/15 6:00 pm
Truth be told, I knew they weren't abbreviations, but good to know they could be :)