The Best Ways To Grow Your Podcast Audience

Launching your podcast is half the battle. Now you have to get people to listen. In the video above, I chat with expert podcasters about the three things you should do to gain listeners and grow your audience.

This video is part of our series on podcasting, offering up no-bullshit advice to help you become the best podcaster you can be. The first episode was about the 5 things you should do to prepare for your first episode. The second episode explained how to capture and produce high-quality audio.

The experts in this video, in order of appearance:

For those of you who prefer to read, we also have a comprehensive write-up on how to start your own podcast.