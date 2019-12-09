The Best Ways To Grow Your Podcast Audience

Launching your podcast is half the battle. Now you have to get people to listen. In the video above, I chat with expert podcasters about the three things you should do to gain listeners and grow your audience.
This video is part of our series on podcasting, offering up no-bullshit advice to help you become the best podcaster you can be. The first episode was about the 5 things you should do to prepare for your first episode. The second episode explained how to capture and produce high-quality audio.
The experts in this video, in order of appearance:
-
Bim Adewunmi, co-host of Thirst Aid Kit
-
Brendan Baker, director of Wolverine: The Long Night
-
Josh Clark, co-host of Stuff You Should Know
-
Misha Euceph, host of Tell Them, I Am
-
Jeffrey Cranor, co-creator of Welcome to Night Vale
For those of you who prefer to read, we also have a comprehensive write-up on how to start your own podcast.
