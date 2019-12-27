Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Best Snack Hacks Of 2019

Photo: Claire Lower

Snacking is an art form. Unlike meals, which should be substantial and sustaining, snacks should be edible entertainment, with intense flavours, varying textures, and unexpected tasting notes. From giant pickles to waffled prosciutto, these are our favourite snack hacks of 2019.

This Green Garlic Sauce Tastes Like a Pringle

Photo: Claire Lower

Sprinkle Ramen Powder on French Fries

Photo: Unsplash

Make a Giant Jar of Giant Pickles With a Giant Zucchini

Photo: Claire Lower

Snacks You Can Safely Make While Super High

Photo: Claire Lower

Make Prosciutto Crisps in Your Waffle Maker

Photo: Claire Lower

Put MSG in Everything, You Cowards

Photo: Claire Lower

Build Your Nachos on Doritos

Photo: Claire Lower

When You Buy Edibles, Buy a Cannabis-Free Version As Well

Photo: Unsplash

Marmite Makes Any Dip Better

Photo: Shutterstock

Pulverize Seasonings Before Sprinkling Them on Popcorn

Photo: Claire Lower

How to Make a Ramen Egg

Photo: Claire Lower

Pickle Grapes for a Surprisingly Good Time

Photo: Claire Lower

How to Stop Hating Candy Corn

Photo: Claire Lower

Make Cookie Butter From Danish Butter Cookies

Photo: Claire Lower

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles