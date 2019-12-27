The Best Snack Hacks Of 2019

Snacking is an art form. Unlike meals, which should be substantial and sustaining, snacks should be edible entertainment, with intense flavours, varying textures, and unexpected tasting notes. From giant pickles to waffled prosciutto, these are our favourite snack hacks of 2019.
This Green Garlic Sauce Tastes Like a Pringle
Sprinkle Ramen Powder on French Fries
Photo: Unsplash
Make a Giant Jar of Giant Pickles With a Giant Zucchini
Snacks You Can Safely Make While Super High
Make Prosciutto Crisps in Your Waffle Maker
Put MSG in Everything, You Cowards
Build Your Nachos on Doritos
When You Buy Edibles, Buy a Cannabis-Free Version As Well
Photo: Unsplash
