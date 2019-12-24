The Best Cocktail Hacks Of 2019

I don’t know if I can speak for everyone, but 2019 was a year that required—nay, demanded—I consume more than a few cocktails. This was bad news for my liver, but great news for my readers, as all that drinking resulted in a lot of cocktail-related pondering and testing, as well as some truly great cocktail hacks.
Use Jam to Make Any Booze Morning-Appropriate
Make Crazy Potent Horseradish Vodka in Your Blender
The Best Pub Regulars Are the Quiet Ones
