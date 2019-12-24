The Best Cocktail Hacks Of 2019

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Photo: Claire Lower

I don’t know if I can speak for everyone, but 2019 was a year that required—nay, demanded—I consume more than a few cocktails. This was bad news for my liver, but great news for my readers, as all that drinking resulted in a lot of cocktail-related pondering and testing, as well as some truly great cocktail hacks.

Use Jam to Make Any Booze Morning-Appropriate

Make Crazy Potent Horseradish Vodka in Your Blender

Photo: Claire Lower

The Best Pub Regulars Are the Quiet Ones

Photo: Unsplash

What to Drink if Aperol Is Too Sweet for Your Very Refined Palate

Photo: Claire Lower

The Best Drink to Order at a Crappy Airport Bar

Photo: Sattish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Make Frothy, Egg-Free Cocktails Using Burrata Water

Photo: Claire Lower

Enjoy This Peach-Mint Cocktail for No Particular Reason

Photo: Claire Lower

The Best Eggnog Is Made With Tequila

Photo: Jeffrey Morgenthaler

Infuse Cocktails With Chai This Holiday Season

Photo: Shutterstock

