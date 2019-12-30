The Best Breakfast Recipes Of 2019

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Photo: Claire Lower

It’s the most important meal of the day, but it’s easy to get in a breakfast rut. Luckily, 2019 was the year we added pickles to our breakfast sandwiches, cornstarch to our scrambles, and caviar to our breakfast carbs. These are the best things we did to and with breakfast this year, and you should try them all.

Eat Lasagna for Breakfast

Photo: Claire Lower

This Is the Ultimate Cheese Omelette

Photo: Claire Lower

﻿Your Breakfast Sandwich Needs Pickles

Photo: Claire Lower

Put Caviar on Your Breakfast Carbs

Photo: Claire Lower

Instant Ramen Makes a Superior Breakfast

Photo: Claire Lower

Hash Browns Are the New Toast

Photo: Claire Lower

Frozen Yogurt Is a Breakfast Food

Photo: Claire Lower

Have You Heard the Good News About Cornstarch Eggs?

Photo: Claire Lower

How to Make the Best Steak and Eggs

Photo: Claire Lower

Improve Your Oatmeal by Treating It Like Risotto

Photo: Claire Lower

These Sous-Vide Egg Bites Are Better Than Starbucks

Make an Even Better Egg McMuffin in Five Minutes

Photo: Claire Lower

How to Make Your Home Fries Extra Crispy

Photo: Claire Lower

I Turned Garth Brooks’ Breakfast Bowl Into a Casserole and I Would Do It Again

Photo: A.A. Newton

