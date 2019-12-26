The Best Boxing Day Sales From Amazon Australia [Updated]

Everyone loves a Boxing Day sale, but no-one loves feeling like a sardine. If you'd prefer to avoid the crowds, Amazon Australia has you sorted - here are the very best deals from its huge Boxing Day sale.
Video Games
Tech / Gadgets
- Sennheiser HD 4.50SED Bluetooth Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones: $169.99 (save $130)
- Philips Kitchen Appliances: up to 40% off
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio 3: 40% off
- 2 x Amazon Echo Shows: $129 (usually $79 each)
- QKK Mini Projector: $90.99
- Kenwood Chef Sense Stand Mixer: $261.75
- Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Noise Cancellation Earbuds: $139.99 (60% off)
Toys
- MONOPOLY Voice Banking: $35
- Nerf Modulus Ultimate Mega Pack: $39.99
- BlueFire 4 in 1 Bluetooth Handheld Wireless Karaoke Microphone: $22.09
- LEGO Star Wars & Marvel: up to 30% off
Books
- Kindle Oasis E-reader (previous gen): $399 (usually $529)
- Amazon Non-Fiction Titles: Up to 60% off selected range
- Amazon Fiction Titles: Up to 55% off selected range
- Amazon Kindle: up to 70% off selected range
Baby Needs
Huggies One-Month Supply Nappies: $44.99 Select Fisher-Price, Mega Bloks, and Thomas & Friends: up to 20% off Mothers Choice car seats & accessories: up to 25% off Baby Jogger strollers & accessories: up to 25% off Tommee Tippee feeding accessories: up to 30% off
