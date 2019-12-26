The Best Boxing Day Sales From Amazon Australia [Updated]

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Image: Supplied

Everyone loves a Boxing Day sale, but no-one loves feeling like a sardine. If you'd prefer to avoid the crowds, Amazon Australia has you sorted - here are the very best deals from its huge Boxing Day sale.

Video Games

  • Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: $55 (PS4 & Xbox One)
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare: $58 (PS4) | $59 (Xbox One)
  • Borderlands 3: $39 (PS4) | $39 (XB1)
  • Red Dead Redemption II: $39 (PS4) | $39 (XB1)
  • God of War: $14.50
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition: $14.50
  • Uncharted 4: $14.50
  • Detroit Become Human: $19.95
  • LittleBigPlanet 3: $10
  • Bloodborne: $14.50
  • Mario Kart 8: $54.15 (Switch)
  • FIFA 20: $38 (PS4) | $38 (XB1)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: $18.50 (PS4)
  • Mortal Kombat 11: $28 (PS4) | $28 (XB1)

    • See all video game deals here!

    Tech / Gadgets

    See all tech deals here!

    Toys

  • Board games: up to 30% off

    • See all Toy deals here!

    Books

