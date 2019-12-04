The Best Android Games Of 2019

Image: Nexelon inc.

It's nearing the end of the year so it's time to reflect on what that year has gifted us. Today, Google decided to look back at the best Android gaming apps of 2019 and has kindly packaged them up on its Play Store. If you've yet to play any of them, there's still time before the year's out.

Google has spoken - here are the top gaming apps.

Best Innovative Android Games

Don’t be fooled by the friendly appearance, underneath the one-button controls beats the heart of a fiendishly tough roguelike RPG. It’s wonderfully accessible to all, but even a die-hard dungeon crawler will find a worthy challenge in Archero.

Ubisoft cleverly combines genres in this deep and complex entry into the Assassin’s Creed franchise. By moving away from real-time action and instead towards strategy, becoming a legendary Assassin is all about the choices you make.

It’s not often we’re introduced into an entirely new genre of game, but that’s exactly what Auto Chess is. It’s MOBA meets turn-based strategy, with a dash of RPG and a dose of idle battler. Most surprising of all, it’s a combination that actually works.

Intuitive controls and console-quality graphics make for a captivating action experience as you look to rebuild your life and save the town you call home. Its endless dungeon crawling, story-driven quests, and tense PvP battles make Blades a mobile spectacle.

What can you do in 60 seconds? Minit’s core concept revolves around this question, tasking you to solve riddles, perform quests, and uncover mysteries – but you only have a minute to live. Here, every second counts.

Best Casual Android Games

Get away from the stresses of life in this zen fishing adventure. Its calming music, soft pastel colours, and gently lapping waves will put you at ease but, despite this calm, a fiercely compelling fishing game can be found beneath the surface.

Combining the joy of golf with card-based puzzle mechanics, Golf Peaks will have you continually scratching your head. At first solutions seem simple but quickly become far more complex – thanks, in part, to unexpected sand traps.

After years of crying out in shock and surprise from tense go-kart matches on crazy courses, we’re so glad to see Mario Kart on mobile. What’s more, its GP Tour mode is an excellent way to warm up for when PvP races arrive soon.

We loved going on an adventure with Buzz and Woody as they attempted to keep all of Andy’s toys out of mischief. Not only does Toy Story Drop look gorgeous, but it’s brimming with personality and fun match-3 mechanics that will keep you coming back for more.

Restore a vineyard to its former glory in this story-led match-3 adventure. Unlike a fine wine, the chateau hasn’t improved with age – but if you’ve always dreamt of building yourself a perfect vineyard retreat, here’s where you can start.

Best Indie Android Games

Chuchel is an absolute treat to play. Excellent sound and art design bring to life this wonderfully wacky tale of an orange fuzzball trying to reclaim stolen fruit – and does it all without uttering or writing a single word.

To explain what makes G30 Memory Maze so special is to ruin the magic moments hidden within its unique gameplay. Even if the tale of memory loss and reconstruction doesn’t hook you, this puzzler’s secrets will certainly have you scratching your head.

Test your resolve in this dark action-adventure RPG that whisks you back to a time of demons and dungeons. Not only does Grimvalor look great, but its simple control scheme hides a deep combat system that’s as slick as it is approachable.

Discover the simple pleasures of farm life in this award-winning RPG. Sure, you may need to venture out to a dungeon or two for resources, but this tale is about forging friendships – not fighting monsters – and crafting your own story in the process.

Tiny Room Stories stands apart from other point-and-click adventures by presenting puzzles as intricate dioramas for you to explore. It’s a joy to move through these tactile spaces, and even more satisfying when you manage to solve the tricky puzzles within.

Best Competitive Android Games

Brawl Stars sees Supercell dust the arena battler genre with its magic for the first time. Its combination of eclectic characters, charming worlds, and tight skirmish design makes this a multiplayer brawler you can’t miss.

Call of Duty: Mobile pushes the boundaries of a mobile shooter with slick and customisable controls, comprehensive modes, and intense multiplayer firefights. It’s the real deal on a new platform.

Soccer meets tower defense in this inventive twist on one of the most popular sports in the world. It may sound like an odd combination, but once you dive into a match you’ll see why we can’t put it down.

Work as an elite team to take down other players in tense 5v5 shootouts. Drive vehicles, destroy cover, and play as a wide variety of military operatives in what has to be this year’s most unconventional tactical shooter.

Enjoy some competitive racket play with this simple yet challenging take on tennis. Straightforward controls mean you’ll be tapping and swiping your way from love to deuce for game, set, and match.

1# User's Choice

Best Game of 2019

Image: Activision

