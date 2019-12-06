The 21 Most Alcoholic Drinks In The World [Infographic]

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Most alcoholic beverages have an ABV level (alcohol by volume) of around 5-20 per cent. But sometimes, you need something a bit stronger. If you're planning to party hard on the weekend, ask your bar if they have any of the beverages in this infographic. With luck, you might live to regret the decision.

The infographic below comes from pokies.net.au, which clearly has a vested interest in making everyone blotto. (i.e.- Drunk people are more likely to keep spending money.) Nevertheless, its shortlist of hardcore alcoholic tipples makes for fascinating reading. The graphic features an array of straight spirits and fearsome cocktails - with the strongest clocking an ABV of 96 per cent.

From this list, we recommend Buichladdich X4 Whiskey which has been proven to be able to power a sports car up to speeds over 100mph, Balkan Vodka 176 which boasts no fewer than 13 health warnings (including one in braille) and Spiytus Rekyfikowany which is chiefly used for industrial purposes.

Did we say "recommend"? We meant avoid at all costs. If you try any of these and survive, be sure to follow our hangover cure guide in the morning. Salut!

[Via pokies.net.au]

Hangover Cures: Myths, Legends And Facts

Hangovers rank right up there with drunk dialling your angry ex as one of the least pleasant drinking-related side effects. We explain how to stave off a hangover with before and after tips — as well as myths to avoid.

Read more

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • Awnshegh @awnshegh

    As a young "adult" my friends and I went through a phase of trying the most alcoholic things we could find. The best we ever did was a bottle of pure ethanol. It would burn your mouth and throat as the alcohol evaporated on the way down. 1-2 shots were all anyone could manage without serious side effects.

  • grunt @grunt

    Going back ~20 years, a couple of navy mates used to bring bottles of Bacardi 151 back into the country, just because they could. One State of Origin night (1997, 98, something like that) we downed a bottle.

    One guy had 5 shots, and 20 minutes later was found under the coffee table hugging one of its legs and slowly rocking back and forth. Poor Ronny was never the same after that...

    I also recall it burning through a pair of denim jeans like battery acid, though that may have been through the fog of being drunk from it. Crazy stuff.

  • Virus @virus__

    Damn. Some of these are scary high in ABV. I've only heard of Everclear, Potin & Bacardi 151 on this list though.

    The highest % alcohol i've had was Booker's Bourbon and that's about 63%, holy shit that's some strong stuff, it is nice though.

  • phil71000 @phil71000

    The reason people die from Arak is not so much the ABV, but the fact that much of it is backyard or badly distilled and contains methanol. Cheap cocktails and spirits ore always risky.

