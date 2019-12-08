Classic Hacks: Sleep In The Nude To Boost Self-Confidence

Image: iStock

Okay, so this life-hack might not be particularly enticing in the middle of winter, but those who are willing to brave bedtime in the buff will have a newfound confidence to go with their chill. (If you share a bed with your partner, it can also lead to more nooky. Hurrah!)

Crowdsourced lifestyle blog Thought Catalog has compiled a list of reasons why everybody should sleep completely naked, every day of the week. This is a cause we can get behind.

While some of the cited benefits sound highly dubious (especially the one about causing you to age slower), we strongly agree with reason #3:

Spending time naked makes you feel comfortable with your body. When you are comfortable with your body, you act more confidently which makes you happy and is viewed as attractive by others.

It sounds like New Age hogwash, but when was the last time you truly felt comfortable in just your own skin? Getting used to your nude body — warts 'n' all — is a great way to counter these insecurities.

As an added bonus, you're also likely to engage in sex more often. As the blog notes: "There’s nothing between you and your partner and that idea (along with the added visual experience) leads to more sex."

This story has been updated since its original publication.