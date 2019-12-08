Classic Hacks: Sleep In The Nude To Boost Self-Confidence

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Image: iStock

Okay, so this life-hack might not be particularly enticing in the middle of winter, but those who are willing to brave bedtime in the buff will have a newfound confidence to go with their chill. (If you share a bed with your partner, it can also lead to more nooky. Hurrah!)

Crowdsourced lifestyle blog Thought Catalog has compiled a list of reasons why everybody should sleep completely naked, every day of the week. This is a cause we can get behind.

While some of the cited benefits sound highly dubious (especially the one about causing you to age slower), we strongly agree with reason #3:

Spending time naked makes you feel comfortable with your body. When you are comfortable with your body, you act more confidently which makes you happy and is viewed as attractive by others.

It sounds like New Age hogwash, but when was the last time you truly felt comfortable in just your own skin? Getting used to your nude body — warts 'n' all — is a great way to counter these insecurities.

As an added bonus, you're also likely to engage in sex more often. As the blog notes: "There’s nothing between you and your partner and that idea (along with the added visual experience) leads to more sex."

Looking for more conventional sleep hacks? Click here for Lifehacker's Ultimate Guide To Sleeping Better. Also be sure to check out our sleeper's myth-busting guide.

8 Awesome Benefits Of Sleeping Naked [Thought Catalog]

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • Natalie Kirk Guest

    I don't know about dudes, but women should at least wear some underpants, lest they awaken with sticky thighs D:

    1
  • Transientmind @transientmind

    Sleeping should be nude! If you're cold, get more blankets and duvets/doonahs and plug the draughts in your room.

    Also, a mirror next to your bed for pre-bed flexing/posing time helps with the confidence boosting.

    1
  • mikeytwostep @mikeytwostep

    I have slept in the nude all my adult life, mind you sometimes in winter the thought of jimjams makes me think about changing

    0
  • seane @seane

    Just make sure your butt is washed decently before going to bed.

    No one wants to sleep rolling around in your skanky faeces.

    0
  • wilt @wilt

    Only wear pjs when we have guests over. Don't want to scare them in the morning lol.

    0

