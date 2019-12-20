Six Video Game Deals You Need To Know About Today

Image: Supplied

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Aussie gamers, including: Catch End-Of-Year warehouse clearance, the best Steam Christmas deals, get Cyberpunk 2077 for $68 and more!

1. Best Steam Christmas Deals: Steam's big Christmas sale is currently in full swing. As always, there are some BIG discounts available with prices starting at under five bucks. Kotaku has sifted through the deals to find best offers. Click here!

2. Catch warehouse clearance: Catch is having an end-of-year warehouse clearance sale, with up to 75% off select products including plenty of gamer-friendly goodies. Click here to see the deals!

3. Cyberpunk 2077 for $68: Cyberpunk 2077 is arguably the most anticipated game of 2020. You can pre-order the PlayStation 4 version on Amazon for $68 which is a saving of at least $20 on the eventual RRP. Click here!

4. Nintendo Switch eShop sale: Nintendo has knocked up to 90% off select video game titles on its Switch eShop. There's a lot of crap on there, but Oz Bargain has gathered some highlights. Click here!

5. Free Fortnite skins: Epic is giving away a bunch of Fortnite DLC for the game's Winterfest Event, including 14 free character skins and other in-game items. Click here to learn more!

6. Cheap PlayStation 4: If you need to replace your PS4 (or haven't got around to buying one yet) you can currently get the base model for just $249 on Amazon. The also have the fancy white model for $299. Click here!

BONUS DEAL: PureVPN has knocked a massive 90% off its one-year plan - down to just $1.15 per month! Click here!

