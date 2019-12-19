Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: Telco 'Boxing Day' deals, 70% off wine on eBay, Speedos swimwear clearance, cheap KFC chicken and more!

1. Telco 'Boxing Day' deals: A bunch of Aussie telcos have dropped their Boxing Day deals ahead of schedule. You can save a stack on phone and NBN plans and also pick up some freebies. Click here for some highlights!

2. 30% off JBL headphones: Bing Lee has knocked 30% off the JBL Tune 500BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones. They're now going for just $49. Click here!

3. 75% off wine: Coffee & Wine Co. is having a big Christmas sale on wines with up to 75% off select varieties. Click here!

4. 60% off Speedos: In case you haven't noticed, it's bloody hot. If you require some new togs to cool down in, Catch has a sale worth checking - it's offering up to 60% off Speedos swimwear for men and women. Click here!

5. Cheap KFC: KFC is currently offering four pieces of Original Recipe for $6.95. To get the deal, you need to order through the app. Click here!

6. 88% off VPN plans: The Chrissy break is a great time to set up a VPN and catch up on all the US TV shows you haven't got around to watching. PureVPN is currently offering 90% off its one-year plan - down to just $1.15 per month. Click here!

