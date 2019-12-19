Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: Telco 'Boxing Day' deals, 70% off wine on eBay, Speedos swimwear clearance, cheap KFC chicken and more!

1. Telco 'Boxing Day' deals: A bunch of Aussie telcos have dropped their Boxing Day deals ahead of schedule. You can save a stack on phone and NBN plans and also pick up some freebies. Click here for some highlights!

2. 30% off JBL headphones: Bing Lee has knocked 30% off the JBL Tune 500BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones. They're now going for just $49. Click here!

3. 75% off wine: Coffee & Wine Co. is having a big Christmas sale on wines with up to 75% off select varieties. Click here!

4. 60% off Speedos: In case you haven't noticed, it's bloody hot. If you require some new togs to cool down in, Catch has a sale worth checking - it's offering up to 60% off Speedos swimwear for men and women. Click here!

5. Cheap KFC: KFC is currently offering four pieces of Original Recipe for $6.95. To get the deal, you need to order through the app. Click here!

6. 88% off VPN plans: The Chrissy break is a great time to set up a VPN and catch up on all the US TV shows you haven't got around to watching. PureVPN is currently offering 90% off its one-year plan - down to just $1.15 per month. Click here!

