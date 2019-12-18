Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Image: Supplied

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: get a FREE Google Nest Mini, $100 off Instant Pot pressure cookers, Catch's last-minute Christmas sales frenzy, 43% off 24-pack Coke cans and more!

1. Free Google Nest Mini: Google is giving away free Google Nest Minis to YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium and Google Play Music subscribers. If you subscribe to any of the aforementioned services your free Nest Mini (valued at $79) is waiting for you. Click here to claim your freebie!

2. 80% off at Catch: Catch is still flogging Christmas deals with up to 80% off select products. (If you're buying Christmas gifts, click here to see whether your Catch parcels will arrive on time.) Here are the deals!

3. $100 off Instant Pot Pressure Cookers: The popular Instant Pot pressure cooker is now available to buy from Amazon Australia - and it's going for $100 off the RRP! The 8-litre model is currently $199 - which is cheaper than the 5.7L version. The deal ends at midnight tonight. Click here!

4. 43% off Coke: Need a bunch of soft drink for Christmas? Coles has knocked over 40% off Coca-Cola cases via its eBay store. A 24-pack now costs $17.70 which is around 75 cents per can. Click here!

5. Cheap Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: Sony's premium WH-1000XM3 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones are currently down to $316. To get the full discount, use the code 'P20GUYS' at checkout. Click here!

6. NBN 100 under $66 per month: The Christmas break is an ideal time to swap internet providers for a cheaper plan with faster speeds. Right now, Kogan has the most affordable 100/40 plan on the market - it's just $65.90 per month. Here are the inclusions:

