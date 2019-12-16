Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: GoPro

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: 50% off drones and dash cams, get the PC game The Wolf Among Us for free, 100GB SIM-only plan for $28, over 20% off Nespresso coffee machines and more!

1. Half-price action cams and drones: Catch is having a clearance sale on action cams, dash cams and drones, with up to 50% off the RRP. There are some big brands in the mix too, including GoPro, Parrot, DJI and Navman. Click here to see the deals!

2. Free PC game: Telltale Games' critically acclaimed RPG The Wolf Among Us is currently free to download on the Epic Games Store. The game is based on the award-winning Fables comic book series by Bill Willingham and is a must-play for anyone who enjoys fresh takes on classic fairy tales. Click here!

3. Top 200 children's books: The best Christmas gift to get children this year (or any year) is books. As luck would have it, Amazon has gathered the top 200 children's books for 2019 with delivery options that will reach you before Christmas. Prices start at under $5! Click here.

4. 23% off Nespresso Vertuo Plus machines: Nespresso has knocked over 20% off its Vertuo Plus coffee machine via its official eBay store. That brings the price down to under $390! To get the full discount, use the code 'POTTER3' at checkout. Click here!

5. Killer SIM deal: Circles.Life has resurrected its super-cheap 100GB SIM-only deal. It comes with 100GB data and unlimited calls/text for just $28 per month on Optus 4G network. There's no lock-in contract and the deal lasts for six months. Here are the inclusions:

6. 137 free online courses: OzBargain member dealbot has put together a big list of free online courses on Udemy - there are over 100 courses to choose from including plenty of coding tutorials. Places are filling up fast though, so get in quick! Click here to see the list!

