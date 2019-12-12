Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Supplied

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: $300 off Samsung Galaxy S10e smartphones, half-price Casio G-Shock watches, free $50 eBay gift cards, $15 off Coles online shopping and more!

1. 50% off Casio G-Shock watches: Catch is selling Casio's chunky G-Shock watch range for half-price. There are over 80 styles to choose from with options for men and women. Click here!

2. $300 off Samsung Galaxy S10e: Samsung is having a '12 Days Of Christmas' sale, with new bargains dropping each day. Right now you can get $300 off the Samsung Galaxy S10e - down from $1199 to $899. You can also score up to $150 off Samsung wearables. Click here to see the rest!

3. Free $50 eBay gift card: eBay is currently giving away $50 gift cards to new eBay Plus signups. (This is eBay's premium membership which provides extra discounts on products, exclusive deals, free delivery/returns on eBay Plus items and double flybuys points.) eBay Plus costs $49, so you're basically getting the membership for free via the gift card. Click here to sign up.

4. Last-minute Christmas gifts: Amazon's Christmas sales portal is still open for business. Depending on where you live, you have up to 12 days to finalise your purchase and your parcels will still arrive before Christmas. You can also opt to get them gift wrapped. Nice! Click here.

5. $15 off Coles online shopping: Get $15 off your Christmas grocery shopping by ordering through Coles' eBay page. (Minimum spend = $100.) To get the deal, use the discount code 'PLUSCO15' at checkout. Click here!

6. Win a retro Happy Meal toy collection: We're giving away a full set of retro Happy Meal Toys from McDonald's. Just tell us in 25 words or less what would your ultimate Happy Meal toy be. Click here!

BONUS DEAL: Telstra has knocked $10 off its prepaid mobile plans, including when bundled with devices! Here are the best options:

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.