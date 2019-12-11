Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Muzili

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: 80% off portable Bluetooth speakers, 50% off PUMA sneakers and gear, win in a complete retro Happy Meal toy collection and more!

1. Win a retro Happy Meal toy collection: We're giving away a full set of retro Happy Meal Toys from McDonald's. Just tell us in 25 words or less what would your ultimate Happy Meal toy be. Click here!

2. 80% off Bluetooth speakers: Amazon has the Muzili Portable Bluetooth Speaker down to an absurdly low $9.99. That's 80% off the RRP! This is a quality unit for asking price, boasting dual high-performance drivers, water resistance, pairing from up to 66 feet away and a 24-month free replacement warranty. Click here!

3. Last chance toy sale: You've still got a few days to get your online Christmas orders in. Catch is throwing a big toy clearance with over 60% off select products. Click here to start browsing.

4. Craft beer sale: BoozeBud has knocked nearly $30 off Craft Beers Mixed Cases, down from $83.92 to $54.99. The case includes four 6 packs from four different Australian breweries: Mountain Goat Lager, Cricketers Arm Lager, Wild Yak Pacific Ale and 4 Pines Summer Ale. That's great variety for Christmas! Click here.

5. 50% off PUMA sneakers: PUMA is having a clearance right now with 50% off a huge range of footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. Click here!

6. $10 off Telstra mobile plans: Telstra has knocked $10 off almost all postpaid phone plans. The standout deal is 60GB Data with no lock-in contract for $50 per month. Click here!

