Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Supplied

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: 50% off 4K-friendly HDMI cables, half-price SIM-only plans, 15% off tech at eBay and more!

1. Catch Christmas Toy sale: Catch has knocked up to 55% off various toys as part of its Christmas sale. Available products include Barbie, Disney's Cars, Frozen, DC superheroes and Goosebumps. Click here!

2. Half-price HDMI cables: Amazon is selling FosPower 4K HDMI cable twin-packs for just $7.19 - that's 49% off the RRP. Click here!

3. 15% off tech at eBay: eBay is having another tech sale with 15% off a huge range of products. To get the discount, use the code 'PLATEAU' at checkout. Click here!

4. 55% off Sony 4K TVs: Amazon Australia has knocked a massive 55% off the Sony X70F LED 4K Ultra Smart TV. There are two sizes to choose from with prices starting at just $649. Click here!

5. Fanatical PC games sale: Fanatical has added a bunch of new bundles and discounts to its PC games story. Score up to 90% off! Click here.

6. Cheap SIM-only plans: Boost is slinging its $30 prepaid starter pack for half the regular price. It comes with 35GB of data. The offer ends 16 December. Click here!

See More Lifehacker Deals Here!

Read more

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles