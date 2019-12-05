Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: 45% off Sony 4K TVs and noise-cancelling headphones, 'Secret Santa' gifts under $15, McDonald's Cheeseburgers for $1.50 and more!

1. Cheap Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: One of the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones is currently going for $304.20 on Sony's official eBay store. That's more than 40% off the RRP! There is a catch though - the packaging is slightly damaged, so don't buy it as a gift. To get the full discount, use the code 'PLAY100' at checkout. Click here.

2. Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered for $15: The best Call Of Duty game ever was Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (you know it's true.) You can now get the remastered version on PlayStation 4 for just $15. We'd pay that just to see Captain Price's moustache in Ultra HD. Click here!

3. 45% off Sony 4K TVs: Amazon Australia has knocked a massive 45% off the Sony X70F LED 4K Ultra Smart TV. There are two sizes to choose from with prices starting at just $649. Click here!

4. Gifts for under $15: If you agreed to partake in a Secret Santa gift exchange for work, you need to get it sorted asap. Fortunately, Catch has a big list of great gift ideas that all cost $15 of under - perfect! Click here to start browsing.

5. $1.50 McDonald's cheeseburgers: Macca's has brought back one of its best app deals - Cheeseburgers for a buck fifty! To get the deal, simply download the MyMaccas app and click on the My Rewards section. Click here to start browsing.

6. 30% off at Lovehoney: Adult toy store Lovehoney is in the midst of a Christmas sale. You can nab 30% off a huge range a naughty gifts for your significant other. (Just don't open them in front of the extended family.) Click here!

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.