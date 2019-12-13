Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

See The Last Full Moon Of The Decade Tonight

Image: Shutterstock

Tonight’s full moon is the last one we’ll see before 2020. And conveniently for those of us who go to bed early, sunset is always the perfect time to see the full moon.

As Eric Mack points out at CNN, a full moon will always be on the opposite side of the earth from the sun, so it rises in the east at the same time the sun sets in the west. And at this time of day, the moon looks its biggest and brightest.

There’s also something numerically special about this moon: if you’re on Eastern time, it reached its full brightness last night, at 12:12am on 12/12. Cute, right? It’s still more than 99 per cent full, so you’re not missing much if you don’t get to see it until tonight.

One more bit of trivia: the traditional folk astronomy name for a December full moon is a cold moon. This is from the same Native American-derived set of names that gives us “wolf moon” (January) and “harvest moon” (September). However, the actual names that tribes used for their lunar calendars varied; you can find a list of them here. Moon names that roughly correspond to December include some describing snow or cold, but also “popping trees” and “moon of cooking.”

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles