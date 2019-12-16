Wait For The Samsung Galaxy S11

Image: Getty Images

Such is the mobile phone cycle that we are only a few months away from the release of another Samsung flagship series ⁠— the Galaxy S11 lineup. However, new reports have revealed it's actually going to have some very important upgrades to set it apart from its recent predecessors. In fact, if you haven't bought the Samsung Galaxy S10 yet, you may want to wait. Here's everything you need to know.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Is Finally Worth Buying As we recently demonstrated, most people do not need to fork out for a high-end smartphone. But dang if they aren't beautiful to look at. One of the best of the bunch is Samsung's Galaxy S10 - and it's currently going for surprisingly cheap on the Telstra network. For a limited time, you can score $648 off the RRP with plans starting at just $80 per month. Here are the details! Read more

While Samsung hasn't actually released any official information on its upcoming the Galaxy S11 series, a number of promising leaks show the new generation will be an interesting addition to the brand's flagship.

Its sheer battery power is looking to be one of those major selling points after SAMmobile spotted the new models' battery specs in a SafetyKorea database. If the database entry confirms what's on the horizon for the S11 series, the battery sizes are huge upgrades. While the Galaxy S10 came with a 3400 mAh battery and the Galaxy S10+ had a 4100 mAh, the S11 series is set to come with a 4500 and 5000 mAh unit, respectively.

Galaxy S11e: 3800 - 3900 mAh (EB-BG980ABY)

Galaxy S11: 4500 mAh (EB-BG985ABY)

Galaxy S11+: 5000 mAh (EB-BG988ABY)

Aside from the battery size reveal, the SAMmobile report showed exactly what models were due for release including the S11e, long predicted to be called the S11 'Lite'. It seems unlikely the S11e will become the mid-tier entry everyone was quietly hoping for ⁠— it's still flagship after all ⁠— but its stripped-back features will allow more people to enjoy some of the features for a cheaper price tag.

In terms of what the device will look like, another Samsung phone's release has given the world a few hints. Samsung recently announced its Galaxy A71 device in select markets. It's important to note because the Galaxy A series has been a design precursor for the Galaxy S and Note series in recent years. The A71, as reported by 9t5Google, comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and a punch-hole notch in the centre. On the back, the domino-looking camera array as seen in alleged renders of the Galaxy S11 series. Combined, the design features for the upcoming A71 give us a pretty good idea of what to expect.

The upcoming Samsung A71's design. Image: Samsung

While the Galaxy S11 isn't likely to blow anyone's mind ⁠— it might feature impressive upgrades but they're still just upgrades ⁠— if you've been waiting to buy a new flagship device, this one might actually be worth holding out for.

[Via 9to5Google, SAMmobile]