Record Your Screen As A GIF Using LICEcap

Photo: Shutterstock

Windows and MacOS: LICEcap is a simple app for recording a portion of your screen and saving it to a GIF. It’s very useful when you can’t easily share a video file, or when you want to post your recording on a web page, and video uploading is too much of a chore.

LICEcap looks like the empty frame of an app window. You drag it around the area you want to record, and hit Record. Then you can interact with the window the way you normally would. I recorded myself playing a Flash game:

Screenshot: Orisinal

And here’s what my screen looked like, with the LICEcap frame carefully placed around the area I wanted to record:

Screenshot: Nick Douglas

The app is also a very rough way to turn a video clip into a GIF, if you clean up any stray frames in Photoshop. I recorded one of my old YouTube videos just by playing the video inside a LICEcap frame, then trimming off the start and end in Photoshop. The picture is more compressed than I’d like, but it gets the point across:

Gif: Nick Douglas

In LICEcap you can choose whether to visualise your mouse clicks. You can also add text, move the frame around while you record, pause recording with a keyboard shortcut, and choose a maximum frame rate. You do have to fit your window inside the LICEcap window’s borders; on MacOS I couldn’t make LICEcap work in fullscreen mode. It’s a quick and dirty app for quick and easy recordings.

LICEcap | Cockos Inc. (via Dense Discovery)

