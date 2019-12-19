Telstra Is Giving Away Free Wi-Fi (And Payphone Calls) This Christmas

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Image: Getty Images

If payphones are still your vibe, then Telstra is offering you a real treat this Christmas. The telco giant has announced its offering free calls from its payphones as well as free Wi-Fi from selected booths for nine days over the holiday break.

Telstra is offering free calls around Australia to local, national and standard mobiles from Telstra payphones for a short period of the holiday break. Between 24 December 2019 and 1 January 2020, all payphone calls will be free. You can also get free Wi-Fi from selected Telstra Air payphones and Telstra Stores across the country. (International calls and some directory services are excluded from the offer.)

Payphone usage has decreased significantly since the rise of mobile phones loaded with call credit and data. But while many of us know others seldom have access to these services we take for granted.

"Christmas is a time to connect ⁠— or reconnect ⁠— with family, friends and loved ones. While many of us rely on smartphones and tablets, we know there's a lot of people, including some of the community's most vulnerable, who'll use our payphones to make a call that will matter this holiday period," a Telstra executive said in a media release.

"We know how successful the free call period was last year with 120,000 calls made from Telstra payphones so this year we're extending it from Christmas Eve through to New Year's Day."

If you're not sure where you last saw a payphone in your area, there's a handy map which highlights all the ones in your local areas.

