PSA: Amazon's Boxing Day Sale Has Already Started!

Just when you thought the sale season was done for the year, there's one more Boxing Day-shaped sale hump to get over. On show here is a list of what's on sale over at Amazon if the Christmas season didn't quite fill your house with more stuff. Dig in.
Amazon Devices
- Echo Dot + Echo Show 5 bundle for $99
- 2 x Echo Show 5 bundle for $129
- Echo for $99
- Echo Show for $249
- Buy any Kindle device, get 50% off select covers
- 2 x Fire TV Stick bundle for $99
Fashion
- Save up to 40% on select suitcases from Samsonite, Antler, American Tourister
- Save up to 50% on select Calvin Klein clothing
- Save up to 40% on select Adidas & Puma shoes
Electronics
- Save on select soundbars from Sonos, Bose and Yamaha
- Save on select Soniq TVs
- Save on select Sonos One speakers
- Save up to 25% on select laptops from Lenovo, Acer and ASUS
- Save on select gaming laptops from ASUS, Acer and Lenovo Legion
- Save on select headphones from Bose, Sennheiser, Sony, Jabra, Bang & Olufsen, Urbanears and more
- Save on Bose Soundlink Color
- Save on select memory from Sandisk
- Save on select WD Elements Hard Drives
- Save on select monitors from LG and BenQ
Video, Gaming & Books
- Audible: New members who haven’t yet tried Audible can score a 2 month free trial (available until 9 January, 23:59 AEDT)
- Save up to 55% on RRP on select best-selling books
- Buy one, get one free on select vinyl records
- Save up to 40% on select best-selling DVDs, boxsets and collections
- Save $50 on select Oculus virtual reality headsets
Household, Kitchen and Home Furnishings
- Save 33% on RRP on Instant Pot Duo Electric Pressure Cooker, Stainless Steel, 5.7L
- Save on select Philips home & kitchen items
- Save up to 30% on select Sheridan towels
- Save up to 25% on Sensori Home fragrance
Baby
- Save up to 35% on Maxi Cosi car seats
- Save up to 35% on Baby Jogger strollers
Health and Personal Care
- Save on sports nutrition from Optimum Nutrition, Cellucor and more
- Save up to 40% on Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes
- Save on Philips Personal Care Appliances including Beauty and Men’s Grooming
Toys
- Save on select Barbie and Nerf products
- Save on select Monopoly and more games this school holidays
- Save on select LEGO products
- Save on select Crayola products for ‘Back to School’
Grocery
- Save up to 50% on select coffee from Lavazza, L’OR, Moccona and more
- Save up to 50% on tea from T2, Dilmah and Ti Ora
Garden
- Save up to 35% on select Worx Power tools
Sports & Outdoors
- Save up to 40% on select Camelbak & Salomon Hydration range
- Save up to 25% on select Wilson tennis gear
- Save up to 25% on select Razor Scooters
Beauty
- Save on select beauty products from brands including Philips, Maybelline, L’Oreal Paris, La Roche-Posay, Dove
