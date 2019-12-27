Our Best Fitness Posts Of 2019

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Photo: Shutterstock

We’ve been through a lot in fitness this year, discussing gym etiquette, body image, ambitious goals and more. Here are our best fitness posts of the year.

How to Combat Gym Anxiety

Don’t Trust the Calorie Count on the Elliptical Machine

Photo: Unsplash

How to Work Out Like a Superhero, According to Brie Larson’s Trainer 

Photo: Getty

How to Start Rock Climbing When You Have No Upper Body Strength

Photo: Sony Salzman

How to Not Fail at an Ultramarathon

Photo: Christine Burke

What Lifters Should Know About Creatine

Photo: Unsplash

When Is It OK to Tell Someone They’re Doing Something Wrong in the Gym?

Photo: Unsplash

Worrying About ‘Bulky’ Muscles on Women Is Some Sexist Bullshit

Photo: Shutterstock

How to Add Up the Weights When You’re Lifting With a Barbell

Photo: Shutterstock

How to Know if You’re the Jerk in the Gym

Photo: Shutterstock

Thinness and Fitness Are Not the Same Thing

Photo: Shutterstock

All the Different Bars at the Gym, Explained

Photo: Shutterstock

The Best Advice I Learned From my First Powerlifting Meet

Photo: Shutterstock

How to Give a Fitness Gift That’s Not Insulting

