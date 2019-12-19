Netflix Is Back On Top

Image: Supplied

Netflix has released its full schedule for January, 2020. There's a lot of new and returning content to sink your teeth into - and we do mean a lot. In all, nearly 100 titles are coming in January. Here's the full list!

It seems Netflix has been galvanised by the emerging threat of Disney Plus. The streaming giant is kicking off 2020 with a bumper crop of fresh content including plenty of AAA titles.

Highlights include Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3, political thriller Messiah, the finale for Bojack Horseman, fresh episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a new take on Dracula and Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems.

In addition to the titles mentioned above, we're also getting a buttload of third-party movies - from the original Borne and Jurassic Park trilogies to Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

TV shows

Messiah (1/1/2020)

When CIA officer Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan) uncovers information about a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gaining international attention through acts of public disruption, she begins an investigation into his origins. As he continues to cultivate followers who allege he's performing miracles, the global media become increasingly beguiled by this charismatic figure.

Spinning Out (1/1/2020)

After choking during an important performance, a competitive skater dealing with family issues and her own inner demons struggles to revive her career.

The Circle (1/1/2020)

Welcome to the ultimate popularity contest. To win the cash prize, would you be yourself, a better version of yourself — or someone else altogether?

South Park: Season 22 (1/1/2020)

Follows the misadventures of four irreverent grade-schoolers in the quiet, dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado.

Heartland: Season 13 (1/1/2020)

A multi-generational saga set in Alberta, Canada and centered on a family getting through life together in both happy and trying times.

Doomsday Preppers: Season 2 (1/1/2020)

Individuals all across America who have one thing in common - they are prepping for the end of the world.

Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed: Season 1 (1/1/2020)

Dennis, Gnasher and their irrepressible friends Rubi, JJ, Pieface and his pet potato Paul cook up crazy plans, get in all sorts of scrapes and take on every challenge, no matter how big.

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6 (1/1/2020)

Documentary style show that explores in depth how drugs in modern day society are sold, processed, and how police are cracking down on it.

Thieves of the Wood (2/1/2020)

In this historical drama series, infamous Flemish highwayman Jan de Lichte becomes a local hero during the Austrian occupation of 18th-century Belgium.

Anne with an E: The Final Season (3/1/2020)

A milestone birthday sparks a search for Anne's origin story as she sorts out matters of the heart and starts setting a course for her future.

Gotham: Season 5 (4/1/2020)

The story behind Detective James Gordon's rise to prominence in Gotham City in the years before Batman's arrival.

Giri / Haji (10/1/2020)

Family duty sends a lawman to London to look for his mob-assassin brother as a yakuza war threatens to engulf Tokyo. Trust is even tougher to find.

Omniscient (29/1/2020)

In a future where each citizen is monitored 24/7 by a drone, a woman discovers a murder unaccounted by this surveillance system, and investigates why.

Medical Police (10/1/2020)

Two American doctors who discover a deadly virus in Brazil are recruited as government agents in a race to find a cure and uncover a dark conspiracy.

Until Dawn (10/1/2020)

France’s funniest comics carry out ghastly tasks as they try to outlast — and outwit — one another while overnighting in famously haunted locations.

Titans: Season 2 (10/1/2020)

Things have changed. Robin and the Titans aren't the same group of outcasts they used to be, and neither are their enemies.

AJ and the Queen (10/1/2020)

RuPaul stars in this outrageous series as a down-on-her-luck drag queen traveling across America in a van with a tough-talking 10-year-old stowaway.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 6 (11/1/2020)

Jake Peralta, an immature, but talented N.Y.P.D. detective in Brooklyn's 99th Precinct, comes into immediate conflict with his new commanding officer, the serious and stern Captain Ray Holt.

Ares (17/1/2020)

When her friend suffers a bizarre accident, Rosa realizes the secret student society they've just joined is built on demonic secrets from Dutch history.

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (15/1/2020)

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are two women reinventing their lives in this funny and honest series, now returning for Season 6.

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 (17/1/2020)

Season 4 of the music series follows hip-hop in the U.S., showcasing the stories and sounds that shaped its history and culture.

Sex Education: Season 2 (17/1/2020)

Sex. It's on teenage minds. It's messing with their heads. And this kid is the least likely sexpert in the schoolyard. The teen series returns for Season 2.

Wer kann, der kann! (17/1/2020)

"Nailed It!" takes its cakes to Germany, where amateurs try to re-create fantastic sweets. Model Angelina Kirsch hosts alongside chef Bernd Siefert.

Shameless (U.S.): Season 9 (22/1/2020)

A scrappy, fiercely loyal Chicago family makes no apologies.

October Faction (23/1/2020)

Monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen tangle with evil ... and family drama with their teenage twins. From the comics by Steve Niles and Damien Worm.

The Ghost Bride (23/1/2020)

In 1890s Malacca, a young woman finds herself in the afterlife and becomes mired in a murder mystery connected to the deceased son of a wealthy family.

Suits: Season 8 (24/1/2020)

Harvey and Zane grapple over who should lead as the firm works through its transition.

You Cannot Hide (No te puedes esconder) (24/1/2020)

This thriller follows a nurse who's rebuilding her life, an ex-cop turned hit man, a photographer obsessed with death, a corrupt politician and a group of idealist friends — all linked by darkness and danger.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (24/1/2020)

With a mix of scripted and documentary elements, this series examines the history of the Ottoman Empire.

The Ranch: The Final Season (24/1/2020)

This comedy series set on a ranch and starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott returns for its final season.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 (24/1/2020)

Kiernan Shipka returns as the half-witch Sabrina in Part 3 of this teen horror series based on the "Archie" comic books.

Next In Fashion (29/1/2020)

Designers team up to create visionary looks that work for absolutely everyone in this competition series hosted by Alexa Chung and Tan France.

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (30/1/2020)

To find love, seven strangers leave Japan and embark on a journey through the continent of Africa together. Challenges, adventure and romance await!

The Stranger (30/1/2020)

Secrets, violence and a conspiracy send family man Adam Price on a desperate quest to uncover the truth about the people closest to him.

Ragnarok (31/1/2020)

A small Norwegian town experiencing warm winters and violent downpours seems to be headed for another Ragnarok — unless someone intervenes in time.

Luna Nera (31/1/2020)

In 17th-century Italy, a teenage midwife accused of witchcraft must choose between a star-crossed love and fulfilling her powerful destiny.

Diablero: Season 2 (31/1/2020)

Demons walk among everyday citizens, and the angels took off long ago. Who's left to save humanity? "Diablero" returns for Season 2.

Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) (31/1/2020)

BoJack inches his way toward redemption as a stint in rehab forces him to confront his mistakes and start making amends.

What the Love! with Karan Johar (Coming Soon)

Multihyphenate celebrity Karan Johar guides perennially lonely singletons through physical and emotional makeovers to set them up for dating success.

Dracula (Coming Soon)

From the makers of "Sherlock," Claes Bang stars as Dracula in this miniseries inspired by Bram Stoker's classic novel.

Movies

Netflix Originals

Ghost Stories (1/1/2020)

From the directors of "Bombay Talkies" and “Lust Stories” come four new short films taking a twisted turn into the spine-chilling realm of horror.

Todas las pecas del mundo (3/1/2020)

In Mexico City, a 13-year-old falls for the most beautiful girl in school. With some help from his friends, he will try everything in order to win her heart.

Quien a hierro mata (15/1/2020)

A cartel boss is released from prison and put in the care of nurse Mario (Luis Tosar), who questions his duty and reconnects with his traumatic past.

Vivir dos veces (17/1/2020)

Emilio searches for the great love of his youth, with the help of his daughter and granddaughter. Will he be able to reconnect with this lost love before his memory fails?

Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace (17/1/2020)

Grace Waters (Crystal Fox), a longtime pillar of her Virginia community, stays composed when her ex weds his mistress and her son moves away. With convincing from her best friend Sarah (Phylicia Rashad), she tries putting herself first, and a handsome stranger (Mehcad Brooks) becomes her surprise second love. Yet any woman can snap, and Grace's new husband soon ravages her life, her work and — many say — her sanity.

Modo Avião (23/1/2020)

When an influencer crashes her car while talking on the phone, she’s shipped to her grandfather’s country home, where there's no signal. And no selfies.

A Sun (24/1/2020)

A family reckons with the aftermath of their younger son's incarceration and a greater misfortune that follows.

Frères Ennemis (29/1/2020)

A cop and a drug dealer who grew up in the same neighborhood reluctantly join forces to solve a murder. Matthias Schoenaerts and Reda Kateb star.

Uncut Gems (31/1/2020)

With his debts mounting and angry collectors closing in, a fast-talking New York City jeweler risks everything in hopes of staying afloat and alive.

37 Seconds (31/1/2020)

A young woman with cerebral palsy struggles to lead a self-determined life and is torn between family obligations and her dream to become a manga artist.

Licensed movies

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (1/1/2020)

The mythical world starts a rebellion against humanity in order to rule the Earth, so Hellboy (Ron Perlman) and his team must save the world from the rebellious creatures.

The Bourne Identity (1/1/2020)

A man is picked up by a fishing boat, bullet-riddled and suffering from amnesia, before racing to elude assassins and attempting to regain his memory.

The Bourne Legacy (1/1/2020)

An expansion of the universe from Robert Ludlum's novels, centered on a new hero whose stakes have been triggered by the events of the previous three films.

A Supremacia Bourne (1/1/2020)

When Jason Bourne is framed for a CIA operation gone awry, he is forced to resume his former life as a trained assassin to survive.

The Green Hornet (1/1/2020)

A newspaper publisher and his Asian valet/martial arts expert battle crime as the feared Green Hornet and Kato.

Fall Girls (1/1/2020)

Paige Davis has just gotten promoted to President of Sales at her job. After a night of partying, Paige and her girlfriends hilariously wake up to a dead boss.

Center Stage (1/1/2020)

A group of 12 teenagers from various backgrounds enroll at the American Ballet Academy in New York to make it as ballet dancers and each one deals with the problems and stress of training and getting ahead in the world of dance.

Jurassic Park (1/1/2020)

A pragmatic paleontologist visiting an almost complete theme park is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park's cloned dinosaurs to run loose.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1/1/2020)

A research team is sent to the Jurassic Park Site B island to study the dinosaurs there, while an InGen team approaches with another agenda.

Jurassic Park III (1/1/2020)

A decidedly odd couple with ulterior motives convince Dr. Grant to go to Isla Sorna for a holiday, but their unexpected landing startles the island's new inhabitants.

Pokémon the Movie: Power of Us (1/1/2020)

Ash meets five residents who come together to save the day when a series of threats endanger the annual Wind Festival and the entire population of their home, Fula City.

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (1/1/2020)

Jeff Dunham stars in this special from the world famous Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The telecast features never before seen stand-up and behind-the-scenes sketches featuring Dunham and his eccentric beloved characters.

Friday Night Lights - The Movie (1/1/2020)

Based on H.G. Bissinger's book, which profiled the economically depressed town of Odessa, Texas and their heroic high school football team, The Permian High Panthers.

Mamma Mia! (1/1/2020)

The story of a bride-to-be trying to find her real father told using hit songs by the popular 1970s group ABBA.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (4/1/2020)

Peter Parker balances his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens with his superhero alter-ego Spider-Man, and finds himself on the trail of a new menace prowling the skies of New York City.

Son of a Gun (5/1/2020)

JR busts out of prison with Brendan Lynch, Australia's most notorious criminal, and joins Lynch's gang for a gold heist that soon pits the two men against one another.

Pretty Little Stalker (7/1/2020)

A self help writer and her family become the target of a troubled girl.

Speed Is My Need (09/1/2020)

What drives these two-wheeled gladiators to risk everything? Enter the world of professional speed racing where your motorcycle and your mind must work hand-in-hand to be the first to cross the finish line. With access to heroic racing footage and unbelievable crashes, see how psychology and modern surgery have impacted modern racing.

Betty White: First Lady of Television (12/1/2020)

A look at Betty White's life and career features behind-the-scenes clips of her work on television and comments from her friends and co-stars.

Saving Zoë (15/1/2020)

The high school freshman kid sister of the murdered Zoë finds her diary, which sheds new light on the murder missed by the police. She investigates.

The Brave (15/1/2020)

The complex world of our bravest military heroes who make personal sacrifices while executing the most challenging and dangerous missions behind enemy lines.

Deadcon (16/1/2020)

The horrors and isolation of being a social media influencer run rampant when a collection of YouTube and Instagram stars soon discover there are things scarier than thousands of teenagers armed with phones asking for selfies.

Jezebel (16/1/2020)

In the last days of her mother's life, 19-year-old Tiffany crashes with five family members in a Las Vegas studio apartment. To make ends meet, her older sister, a phone sex operator, introduces her to the world of internet fetish cam girls. Tiffany becomes popular as the only "live black model" at the new adult site and soon becomes too close to one of her frequent callers.

The Queen (23/1/2020)

After the death of Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth II struggles with her reaction to a sequence of events nobody could have predicted.

Justine (28/1/2020)

The film follows Lisa Wade, a single mom who is forced to move in with her father-in-law after the death of her husband. She takes a job as a caretaker to Justine, a young girl with spina bifida in what turns out to be a racist household. At first an unlikely pair, the two become friends and ultimately help one another grow and change.

Stand-up comedies

Alex Fernandez: El mejor comediante del mundo (28/1/2020)

A new stand-up special from Mexican comedian Alex Fernández.

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (21/1/2020)

A stand-up special from comedian Fortune Feimster.

Vir Das: For India (26/1/2020)

Vir Das takes his audience on a celebratory journey through the history of India, from its people and traditions to modern culture and famous films.

Documentaries

Sex, Explained: Limited Series (2/1/2020)

Attraction. Fantasies. Fertility. Discover the ins and outs of sex in this fun and informative series, narrated by singer-actress Janelle Monáe.

Cheer (8/1/2020)

Primarily known as the home of a famous brand of chili, the Texan town of Corsicana has been gaining notoriety for its other chief export: world-class cheerleaders.

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (24/1/2020)

This series follows the annual cycle of the influenza virus, showing how the public is generally unprepared for the chaos that a common flu can create.

Night on Earth (29/1/2020)

From the award-winning producers of "Planet Earth II," "Life" and "Blue Planet," this stunning natural history series reveals the wonders of the nocturnal world.

I AM A KILLER: Season 2 (31/1/2020)

Season 2 of the documentary series features death row inmates convicted of capital murder giving a firsthand account of their crimes.

Kids and Anime

Go! Go! Cory Carson (4/1/2020)

Join kid car Cory Carson on his adventures around the winding roads of childhood in Bumperton Hills! Based on the hit toy line Go! Go! Smart Wheels.

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 (10/1/2020)

A robot band, a pirate adventure ... and a run-in with a friendly ghost? Just another season on Harvey Street, where every day's out of the ordinary.

Scissor Seven (10/1/2020)

With a trusted pair of hairdressing scissors and the ability to disguise himself, Seven offers contract killing on the cheap. The only problem? He often has trouble completing assignments.

The Healing Powers of Dude (13/1/2020)

When an 11-year-old boy with social anxiety disorder has to start middle school, he finds strength in a lovable comfort mutt named Dude.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (14/1/2020)

“Burrow girl” Kipo’s life turns upside down when she surfaces in a wild world of mutant creatures. She’ll need all the help she can get to go home.

NiNoKuni (16/1/2020)

High school colleagues Yuu and Haru travel between the real world and a parallel fantasy universe to help their friend Kotona, whose life is in danger.

Family Reunion: Part 2 (20/1/2020)

This sitcom about a Seattle family who must readjust to simple living in Georgia returns for its second season.

Word Party: Season 4 (21/1/2020)

Cue the music: It's time for a party! Join animal babies Franny, Bailey, Kip, Lulu and their new friend, Tilly, for more learning and language fun.

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2 (23/1/2020)

Hard work and training have paid off for Seiya, who is now one of Athena’s Saints. But it doesn’t end here. What new adventures await the heroes of this epic saga in Part II?