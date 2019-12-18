Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

Microsoft's Edge Browser Just Became A Dark Horse

Long has Microsoft Edge - and it's discontinued sibling Internet Explorer - been the bane of the internet browsing world. But a new version might just give it the edge it's always needed and it's using Google to make it happen.

Microsoft's new browser, Microsoft Edge Chromium, is set to be based on Google's open-source web browser, Chromium. That means we're essentially getting a Microsoft-enhanced Chrome due to be released on 15 January 2020.

Beta screenshots do indicate it will definitely still have that Edge or Internet Explorer feel but hopefully not its usability.

Image: Microsoft

The company also announced on 16 December it's opening up submissions for developers to introduce their extensions to Microsoft Edge Chromium extensions.

"In most cases, existing extensions built for Chromium will work without any modifications in the new Microsoft Edge," Microsoft's announcement read.

"We recommend that developers update your existing EdgeHTML extensions for Chromium and publish them via the new portal as soon as possible, so your existing customers will not face any interruptions when they update to the new Microsoft Edge."

If you can't wait until 15 January to try it out for yourself, you can give the beta a whirl by heading to the Microsoft Edge Insider page and hitting that Download Beta Channel for Windows 10 button.

Hopefully, it all means Microsoft Edge might finally move into the realm of the Firefoxes and Chromes. Alternatively, you can just rid of the damn thing and keep using Chrome or Firefox.

How To Keep Microsoft From Installing Edge (Chromium) On Your PC

Microsoft plans to roll out Edge via a Windows Update on January 15. We’ve had a great time playing around with it since the Chromium version of the browser debuted in April, and we’ll probably have even more to say before its official release next month. But it’s also OK to not want another browser on your desktop or laptop—unfortunately, you don’t get much of a choice in the matter.

Read more

Comments

  • WillD @willd

    What's so special about it? Why should anyone be interested in using it?

    1

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles