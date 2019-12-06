Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

MeetWays Finds Meeting Places Halfway Between Two Addresses

How often have you needed to meet up with someone and wished you could find a spot halfway between the two of you? For some reason, this isn't a standard feature of Google Maps. Instead, MeetWays picks up the slack.

The site works exactly as advertised: enter two addresses and MeetWays will search for points of interest near the middle. You can also specify a certain type of place you want to meet at like a restaurant or cafe.

Here's the official spiel from MeetWays' website:

Whether you are meeting a far away friend, organizing a Craigslist transaction, or connecting with a client for lunch, MeetWays helps you find the halfway point. No more extra driving, lost time, or wasted gas. Simply enter the addresses and a point of interest. We’ll give you a list of ideal meeting points, driving directions, and local reviews so you can choose the perfect place.

MeetWays works in over 30 countries around the globe, so you can also use it while travelling overseas if you're that way inclined. You can find out more about the service - and try it for yourself - via the link below.

MeetWays

This story has been updated since its original publication.

  • khrome @khrome

    Just tried my home address and my parents address. It listed some restaurants 15km or more off the selected route! A better option is an Google app called Meet Me Halfway. Been using it for a while and much easier to use.

    0
  • Rebecca McKinney Guest

    Just wanted to know what half way is between East Greenmount OLD and Forbes Nsw

    0

