Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

Make These Holiday Boozy Balls With Any Liquor

Image: iStock

The holidays demand a certain amount of excess, both in terms of sugar and alcohol. To some people, this means something foul like an eggnog Jell-O shot, but we are not some people. Instead, I like to combine a mixture of crushed cookies, pulverised nuts, and any liquor I damn well please to make a decidedly retro confection known as the “boozy ball.”

The most popular iteration is the classic rum ball, but you can switch up the booze, nut, and cookie to create your own bespoke treat. Dry, wafer-like cookies work best, but make sure to have extra on hand, and keep adding crumbs until your “dough” forms a cohesive, moldable mound. Roll up a bunch of balls, toss ‘em in powdered sugar, and serve immediately (or store in the fridge in an airtight container).

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles