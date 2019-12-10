Make Cookie Butter From Danish Butter Cookies

Photo: Claire Lower

A royal blue tin of Danish butter cookies is always a welcome sight. These crispy buttery friends are a simple holiday pleasure that need no adornment (or icing) and, once emptied, the tin makes an excellent storage container for embroidery supplies. My only criticism? You cannot spread the cookies on another (different) cookie.

Though cookie butter has been part of the snacking landscape for a while now—thanks, Trader Joe’s!—there really is only one commercially available flavour: speculoos. It’s a fine flavour, but Danish butter cookies practically beg to be a spread—they have “butter” right in their name. Once made, you get to ask your friends, family, and self “would you like some butter cookie cookie butter”? which is almost as fun to say as “rubber baby buggy bumpers.”

Butter cookie cookie butter tastes just like butter cookies, but creamier, and is good on toast, apples, pears, pretzel sticks, and (obviously) cookies. It’s also offensively easy to make. Besides the cookies, all you’ll need is some half & half.

Danish Butter Cookie Cookie Butter

Ingredients:

12 Danish butter cookies, any shape

1/4 cup half & half

Add cookies and half & half to the bowl of a food processor and blend until you have a smooth spread (about a minute), scraping down the sides as needed to get any large crumbs. Scoop into a little bowl or jar and serve with fruit, toast, or more cookies. Top with sprinkles if you’re feeling extra whimsical. Danish butter cookie cookie butter will keep in the fridge for about a week.