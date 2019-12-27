Lifehacker's Best U.S. Political Explainers Of 2019

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo, Getty Images

Beginning with a 35-day government shutdown and ending just as the House impeaches President Donald Trump, 2019 will forever be known as the year the shit hit the fan in American politics. Lots of crappy things happened this year, including several U.S. states’ efforts to pass anti-abortion laws and the uncertain status of LGBTQ employees’ rights in the workplace, to name a few.

With the current state of politics being what it is, everyone needs a good fact-check every now and then. Below, a few of our favourite U.S. political explainers of 2019.

What Does ‘Quid Pro Quo’ Really Mean?

Photo: Shutterstock

What Exactly Is the Green New Deal?

Photo: Alex Wong, Getty Images

The Growing Case for Taxing the Rich

Photo: Shutterstock

What Happened at the Congressional Hearing on Facebook and Libra?

Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

You Can’t Predict a President’s Effect on the Stock Market

Photo: Getty Images

Is It Illegal for a President to Make Money From Outside Businesses While in Office?

Photo: Win McNamee, Getty Images

Everything You Like Is Propaganda

Photo: Shutterstock

Why the 2020 U.S. Census Could Change Everything, According to an Expert

