Last Week's 10 Biggest Posts

You wanted: Aussie Broadband's new NBN plans, Geminid Meteor Shower viewing tips, how to get RCS messaging on Android. Get your Lifehacker fix by checking out the ten most popular posts from last week.
- All Lettuce Belongs In The Garbage At This Point
Two bagged salad recalls might make you want to skip your servings of vegetables this week. Or maybe forever.
- Update Your Android's 'Carrier Services' App To See If You Have RCS Messaging
RCS messaging, the next iteration of text messaging that Google has embraced for its Android operating system, has been rolling out to Android smartphones since November. That doesn’t mean that your phone, on your carrier, can use this super-improved version of SMS, but a new update to your Carrier Services application might unlock it for you.
- Telstra Mobile Plans Are Crazy Cheap Right Now
Telstra used to be the "boujee" network for cashed-up boomers. If you were under 40 (and not living rurally), you'd usually go with someone cheaper.
- Killer SIM Deal: 103GB On Optus Network For $28!
Circles.Life has resurrected its super-cheap 100GB SIM-only deal. It comes with 100GB data and unlimited calls/text for just $28 per month. There's no lock-in contract and the deal lasts for six months. Here are the details!
- How To Watch The Geminid Meteor Shower From Australia This Weekend
If you get excited about shooting stars, you're in for a treat. The famous Geminid meteor shower is due this weekend in Australia and we've wrapped up all the info you'll need to view the phenomenon for yourself. Here are the best times and locations to catch the celestial event with the naked eye.
- Is Greek Yoghurt Better Than 'Normal' Yoghurt?
So-called 'Greek yoghurt' has exploded in popularity in recent years, with Australia's major supermarkets all stocking multiple brands. It's now the number one choice for people who want a healthy alternative to normal yoghurt.
- The Worst Super Funds In Australia, According To APRA
If your money is with one of these superannuation funds you might want to consider swapping.
NBN Showdown: Telstra Vs TPG [Updated]
What To Watch On Netflix This Weekend [Updated]
- Are Aussie Broadband's New NBN Plans Worth The Money?
Aussie Broadband has announced a change to its NBN plans to enable all your data-sinking habits. Included in the lineup are two new wholesale packages allowing you to sacrifice upload speeds with fast download speeds for just a fraction of the price. Here's what's on offer.
