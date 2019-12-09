Last Week's 10 Biggest Posts

You wanted: Everything coming to Netflix Australia in December, tricks to speeding up Android phones, how much money you need to save by the time you're 35. Kick off your Monday by checking out the ten most popular posts from last week.
- Everything New To Netflix Australia In December
December is a great time to wind down, put your feet up, make yourself a cup of tea and sink 72 straight hours into a single series. To help you with this brave task, here's an overview of every damn thing coming to Netflix in December 2019 and let us tel you, it's a bewdy.
- How To Get Someone To Stop Reclining Their Seat On A Flight
In recent weeks, we here at Lifehacker HQ have had several important debates over the correct etiquette on flights, like which passenger has the right to close the window shade and the ability to deplane first.
- There's A Trick To Speeding Up Your Android Phone
Android smartphones are great, but they’re not immune to the ravages of time. While scratches or physical wear can be prevented with cases and mindful handling, it can be much harder to stop system slow down, which can creep its way into the user experience until one day your phone doesn’t feel quite so fast anymore.
- Should You Be Worried About Sydney's Apocalyptic Smoke?
Sydney is currently experiencing its worst air pollution on record. A spate of bushfires across the state has left the city shrouded in a dense layer of smoke and many Sydneysiders are rightly worried about their health. Here's what you need to know.
- The Best New Features In Google Pixel's December Update
Here comes the Android December security update. If you’re the proud owner of a Pixel phone, it’s time to check and see if you can grab the latest fixes, patches, and features for your device. But remember: Google is rolling the update out, as always, so it’s possible you might not have it yet..
- The Best Android Apps Of 2019
It's that time of year again when the world's biggest tech companies pat themselves on the back by creating a shortlist of their best products of the year. We've seen Apple's picks - now it's Google's turn.
- Everything New On Netflix Australia This Week
Not sure what to watch on Netflix tonight? We've got you covered - here's everything that will be appearing on the servers this Friday and over the weekend. We've also included the very best TV shows and movies from the past few weeks. That's you binge list sorted!
- Why Would You Ever Poach An Egg When You Could Soft-Boil It?There are lots of tricks to making poached eggs. Add vinegar to the water, swirl the water into a vortex, slip the egg gently into the water from a mug, plop the egg into the water so its momentum holds it together. Boil the water, simmer the water, once the egg is in turn the heat off altogether. Well, here's my number one poached egg tip: Don't.
- What Is Google Coral And Do You Need It?Google is releasing a new hardware product called Coral. While it looks like a Raspberry Pi clone, Coral is a lot more ambitious. According to Google, it will make artificial intelligence more accessible to the public than ever before. Here's what you need to know.
- How Much Money You Need To Save By The Time You're 35
Over on Twitter, some people are roasting MarketWatch for an article originally published in January that says you should have double your salary saved by the time you're 35.
