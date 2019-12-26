JB Hi-Fi's Best Boxing Day 2019 Sales

Image: Getty Images

Now that Christmas Day is behind us, it's time for the final rush of the year: retailers clearing out as much stock as possible. We're kicking off this morning with JB Hi-Fi, which is flogging off a ton of games and some games hardware. All deals so far are available online and in-store, which helps. Let's start with the console deals:

Xbox One S 1TB + Jedi Fallen Order: $269

PS4 Pro 1TB Console: $389

The real deals, however, are with the games. Days Gone is going for $24, a little higher than its low during Black Friday, while everything else is split into $39, $49 and $59 tiers. About 100 games are in the $39 tier, but here's a pick of the best:

FIFA 20 (PS4, XBO)

NBA 2K20 (PS4, XBO)

Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4, XBO)

Borderlands 3 (PS4, XBO)

Medievil Remastered (PS4)

Just Dance 2020 (PS4, XBO)

Life is Strange 2 (XBO, PS4)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PS4, XBO)

Wreckfest (PS4, XBO)

Nier: Automata (PS4)

Team Sonic Racing (PS4, XBO)

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (PS4, XBO)

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PS4, XBO)

Man of Medan (PS4, XBO)

Generation Zero (PS4, XBO)

My Time at Portia (PS4, XBO)

Dead or Alive 6 (PS4, XBO)

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 2 (PS4, XBO)

PUBG (PS4)

Spyro's Reignited Trilogy (PS4, XBO)

Call of Cthulhu (XBO)

Strange Brigade (PS4, XBO)

Overwatch (PS4, XBO)

Metal Gear Survive (PS4, XBO)

Here's the $49 tier:

Need for Speed Heat (PS4, XBO)

Civilization VI (PS4, XBO)

Agony (PS4, XBO)

Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4, XBO)

Big Bash Boom (PS4, XBO)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PS4, XBO)

CONTRA: Rogue Corps (PS4)

Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition (PS4)

DMC 5 (XBO)

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection (PS4, XBO)

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition (PS4, XBO)

Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers (PS4)

Friday the 13th (PS4)

Gears 5 (XBO)

Greedfall (PS4, XBO)

Hitman 2 (PS4, XBO)

Kingdom Come Deliverance (PS4, XBO)

Kingdom Hearts The Story So Far (PS4)

L.A. Noire (PS4, XBO)

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (PS4, XBO)

Ni No Kuni Remastered (PS4)

Outcast: Second Contact (PS4, XBO)

Overcooked 2 (PS4, XBO)

Resident Evil 2 (PS4, XBO)

SEGA Mega Drive Classics (PS4, XBO)

And at $59, you'll find games like Jedi Fallen Order, Death Stranding, Modern Warfare and most of the big names from 2019.

Ace Combat 7 (PS4)

Assassin's Creed 3 Remaster (PS4, XBO)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Athenian Edition (PS4, XBO)

Assetto Corsa (PS4, XBO)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4, XBO)

Code Vein (PS4, XBO)

Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled (PS4, XBO)

Death Stranding (PS4)

Aladdin & The Lion King (PS4, XBO)

Disney Fantasia: Music Evolved (PS4, XBO)

GRID (PS4, XBO)

MotoGP 19 (PS4, XBO)

Indivisible (PS4)

Mutant Football League (PS4, XBO)

Jedi Fallen Order (PS4, XBO)

Starlink Battle for Atlas (PS4, XBO)

The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut (PS4, XBO)

Trine Ultimate Collection (PS4, XBO)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (PS4)

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap (PS4)

The Surge 2 (XBO)

Decent prices on Jedi Fallen Order and Death Stranding, particularly compared to the Christmas/January sale running on the PlayStation store right now. There's also a smattering of TVs, laptops, gaming peripherals and more getting discounted. You can see a quick list here, but below is a small selection that might take your fancy.

Dyson V10 Animal Plus: $699

Samsung 65" 4K HDR RU7100 TV: $988

Samsung 75" 4K HDR RU7100 TV: $1463

Hisense 75" HDR TV: $1395

LG B9 55" HD OLED TV: $1795

Sony 200W 2.1ch Soundbar: $397

LG 400W 2.1ch DTS Virtual X Soundbar: $295

iPad 7th Gen 32GB: $479

iPhone XS 64GB: $999

Samsung 28" 4K UHD Monitor: $349

LG 34" IPS 75Hz Freesync Ultrawide Monitor: $449

Philips 24" IPS FHD 75Hz Freesync: $199

Huawei P30 Pro: $1099

Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB: $1399

Galaxy S10 5G 512GB: $1499

Huawei P30: $749

Oppo Reno 5G: $999

Xiamo MI Mix 3 5G: $559

Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Fan/Heater: $499

Great time to pick up a vaccum cleaner, really. (Or a cheap second screen.) The full list of discounted TVs can be found here, since there's a lot of models to parse.

