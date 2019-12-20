Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

How Are People Still Using These Passwords In 2019?

Photo: Getty

Don’t use bad passwords. Not even for stupid stuff. Because the dumb social network you join today might add a wallet or a cloud service or a camera some day, and before you know it, the only thing stopping someone from draining your bank account and spying on your home is the word “dragon.”

“Dragon” was the 23rd most-popular password in 2019, according to SplashData, makers of the password managers SplashID, TeamsID, and Gpass. It replaces “Donald,” which was especially popular last year, and “starwars,” which was a top choice in 2017.

Here are all 25 of the most popular passwords of the year, judging by how often they showed up in data breaches. See the full 100 worst passwords on SplashData’s site.

  1. 123456

  2. 123456789

  3. qwerty

  4. password

  5. 1234567

  6. 12345678

  7. 12345

  8. iloveyou

  9. 111111

  10. 123123

  11. abc123

  12. qwerty123

  13. 1q2w3e4r

  14. admin

  15. qwertyuiop

  16. 654321

  17. 555555

  18. lovely

  19. 7777777

  20. welcome

  21. 888888

  22. princess

  23. dragon

  24. password1

  25. 123qwe

Any password that’s extremely popular is bad by definition, because hackers (and their software) are more likely to guess it. It doesn’t matter how “weird” a password looks if everyone uses it. Use a password manager, and have it make giant passwords for you, which it will also remember for you. And enable two-factor authentication.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles