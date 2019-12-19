Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

How To Use Instagram's New Layouts Mode

Image: Instagram, Twitter

A brand-new Instagram update has finally added a much-requested feature to the app: Users can upload a collage of multiple photos in a single Instagram story and use a new “Layout” mode to create more engaging story posts.

Instagram’s Layout mode for story posts might be missing a few of the customisation options or extra features that some third-party alternatives have, but it’s a much more convenient option. You don’t have to install anything extra, juggle between multiple apps, or fiddle with lots of copy-and-pasting—it all happens within the main Instagram app now.

How to create multi-photo story posts in Instagram

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

The Layout feature for Instagram Stories is rolling out globally today, though the exact availability may differ depending on your device and region. If you can’t locate the new option using the steps below, make sure you’ve updated your Instagram app on iOS or Android. If the option still isn’t available, sit tight—it should appear soon.

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

For those who already have the option, here’s how it works:

  1. Open Instagram and tap the Camera icon in the upper left corner of the app to begin a new Story post.

  2. Swipe left across the bottom carousel of options until you find “Layout.”

  3. Take a few photos to be included in your Story post (you can include up to six total).

  4. Pick whichever grid-like layout you want to use for your collage. There are several layout options available to pick from (and, no, you won’t be able to edit each individual photo in your layout).

  5. Similar to regular Instagram stories, you can add other elements like text, tags, filters, emojis, drawings, GIFs, and more.

  6. Once you’re satisfied with the layout and are ready to share, tap “Send to Story.”

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles