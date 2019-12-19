How To Use Instagram's New Layouts Mode

A brand-new Instagram update has finally added a much-requested feature to the app: Users can upload a collage of multiple photos in a single Instagram story and use a new “Layout” mode to create more engaging story posts.

Instagram’s Layout mode for story posts might be missing a few of the customisation options or extra features that some third-party alternatives have, but it’s a much more convenient option. You don’t have to install anything extra, juggle between multiple apps, or fiddle with lots of copy-and-pasting—it all happens within the main Instagram app now.

How to create multi-photo story posts in Instagram

The Layout feature for Instagram Stories is rolling out globally today, though the exact availability may differ depending on your device and region. If you can’t locate the new option using the steps below, make sure you’ve updated your Instagram app on iOS or Android. If the option still isn’t available, sit tight—it should appear soon.

For those who already have the option, here’s how it works: