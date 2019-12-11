How To Send Multiple Emails As Attachments In Gmail

Forwarding emails is an easy way to keep multiple parties in the loop on important conversations, but you used to be able to only forward one message at a time in Gmail. That’s all changing now—for better or worse, if your friends and loved ones like to blast you with annoying chain messages—as Gmail now lets you attach multiple emails as email attachments to other emails.

Emailing emails as email attachments might sound confusing (or even superfluous), but it’s incredibly easy to do:

Log into Gmail on desktop and start a new message. Click and drag the emails you wish to attach from your inbox list into the email draft window, like in Google’s animated GIF above. Alternatively, you can also click to highlight a message in your inbox, then click the three-stacked dots icon at the top of the inbox and select “Send as Attachment.” All messages in a thread will be converted to .eml files and clipped to your draft as attachments. If you scroll down to the bottom of the draft, you’ll see them all listed as separate files, and you can rename and delete them like any other Gmail attachments. You can import these files into almost any email client; the recipient doesn’t need to use Gmail in order to read them.

The ability to email your emails is still rolling out to users, so if you can’t make this work just yet, you’ll be able to play with it soon. In the meantime, please forward this post to your top five contacts immediately or face seven years of bad luck.