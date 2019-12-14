How To Restore Any Google Photo 'Creations' You Accidentally Delete

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Photo: Shutterstock

Google Photos has a few AI-driven features that enhance your photos and build “automated creations” on your behalf—such as slideshow videos, collages, and animations of your shots. For example, the Google Photos AI might create a slideshow based on your hiking adventure last weekend, giving you a neat way to view your trip without requiring any work on your end.

You can tab over to the “For You” section in the Google Photos app to view the latest automated creations, and the app often sends notifications when it thinks up a new one. But these recommendations are easy to swipe away accidentally. And even if you meant to get rid of a suggested automated creation in the moment, you may change your mind later.

Google has finally made it possible to reverse this process and restore these previously-ignored suggestions. All you have to do is open the side menu in Google Photos, and then dig up the buried Settings > Skipped Suggestions option.

The latest version of Google Photos also adds in new account-switching gesture controls in addition to this “Skipped Suggestions” menu. As in many other first-party Google apps, you can now quickly swap between your different Google accounts by swiping up or down on the profile picture icon in the upper-right of the app. There’s also a new animated progress bar around the icon itself that shows you the upload status for any photos or videos you’re currently syncing from your device.

Android Police first spotted the new features earlier this week, but they now appear to have rolled out for most Google Photos users. You shouldn’t have to update your app either; simply load up Google Photos and give the new features a try. If they’re not quite ready for you yet, just hold out a little longer, as the changes happen on Google’s end.

