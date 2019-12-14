How To Play Spotify Podcasts Through Alexa

As of today, all Alexa users can finally use their Alexa to play podcasts through Spotify, simply by saying “Alexa, play The Upgrade on Spotify.” If you’re partway through an episode on the Spotify app, Alexa will pick up where you left off, and vice versa. No more juggling your progress between the two apps.
If the feature isn’t working for you, set up Spotify as your default podcast player on Alexa:
-
Download the Alexa app on your phone.
-
Go to Settings, then Music & Media.
-
Select Link New Service, select Spotify, and log in.
-
Select Default Services and select Spotify.
Or integrate Alexa with another podcast app, like Pocket Casts.
