Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

How To Play Spotify Podcasts Through Alexa

Photo: Shutterstock

As of today, all Alexa users can finally use their Alexa to play podcasts through Spotify, simply by saying “Alexa, play The Upgrade on Spotify.” If you’re partway through an episode on the Spotify app, Alexa will pick up where you left off, and vice versa. No more juggling your progress between the two apps.

If the feature isn’t working for you, set up Spotify as your default podcast player on Alexa:

  1. Download the Alexa app on your phone.

  2. Go to Settings, then Music & Media.

  3. Select Link New Service, select Spotify, and log in.

  4. Select Default Services and select Spotify.

Or integrate Alexa with another podcast app, like Pocket Casts.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles