How To Live Longer, According To Bulletproof Exec Dave Asprey

Want to live forever? Here’s some advice from Bulletproof founder and author Dave Asprey. “We know that we can live to 120 years because we’ve seen it done... There’s a really good chance that in the next 100 years, we can get a 50% improvement because of technologies that are just coming online.”
In the video above, Asprey outlines three changes that he believes can help to extend your lifespan:
Get better sleep: Change the temperature of the light you’re exposed to before bed and don’t eat after dark.
Avoid foods that make you age: Such as plant-based oils and overcooked meat.
Eat less: Skip either breakfast or dinner.
Then all you have to do is figure out how to make your retirement savings last well into your hundreds.
