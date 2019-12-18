How To Have Sex In The Aussie Heat (Without Dying)

Image: iStock

Why cool down when you can heat things up? The sun's out, we're in the middle of a sweltering summer and new year celebrations are just around the corner - so now is the perfect opportunity to scorch things up... whether it's by yourself or with a partner.

Upgrade your bed sheets

The only thing better than fresh bed sheets, is brand new fresh bed sheets, so why not treat yourself to a luxury 1500TC set? Not only are they lightweight, breathable and soft to touch, but the silky sensation will give you endless good nights' sleep (and sex) throughout these hot summer months. Click here to see a bunch of deluxe sheets on special.

Use ice (and invest in cooling lubricants)

Getting in the mood for sex is hard when your bedroom is suffocatingly hot. An ice bucket can help in this area - get your partner to coat your erogenous zones liberally in wet ice cubes. (If you want to get fancy, the ice bucket can also store some chilled champagne!)

If that's too much effort, consider buying a bottle of System JO's H2O Cooling Water-Based Lubricant. This minty fresh water-based lube makes sexy time slippy, more satisfying, and enhances every touch with a tingly cooling sensation.

Pool playtime

For those lucky enough to have a pool, enjoy cooling down and make a splash with some waterproof sex toys. Try having some fun with the Lovehoney Mantric Wand Vibrator for some sexy underwater self loving - it's smaller in size, making it easy to manoeuvre underwater and perfect for hitting the right spot.

Alternatively, transform your aquatic adventures and have a nice cold shower with Uprize, the world's first bionic vibrating dildo. No explanation is needed, just trust us on this one.

Self-care Sunday

Take 'self-care Sunday' to a whole new level and rename it 'self-exploration Sunday'. Crank up the AC and replace the face mask with a Happy Rabbit Vibrator, to dedicate Sundays to getting to know what makes you feel great. It's the best investment you'll make this summer. And with a recent study finding the length of an orgasm lasting on average, 17% longer when using the Happy Rabbit compared to manual masturbation, you’re guaranteed to feel all kinds of good after.

Don't have air con? Consider investing in a collection of waterproof vibrators which can be used during a cool shower, bath or backyard pool. (If your fence is high enough!)

Skimpy lingerie

As the temperatures rise and the need for clothes decreases, treat yourself to some extra-special lingerie. Not only will some beautiful new lingerie do wonders for your body confidence whatever your size, but a basque or longline bra can be teamed with a high-waisted skirt or pair of denim shorts for a sizzling summer look that's on trend this season.

Lucy Lynn is a sex toy expert who writes for Lovehoney Australia. You can see a list of their best-selling products here.

This story has been updated since its original publication.

