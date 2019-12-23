How To Get Your Instagram 'Top 9' This Year

Image: Shutterstock

It’s that time of year where everyone starts posting their “top” lists for the year. While most sites will provide that information to you directly in a form you can share with the masses, Instagram doesn’t offer a “Top” list directly.

If you want your Instagram list, you’ll need to go to a third-party site.

There are a handful of options, but the best, in my opinion, is TopNine. With it, you enter your Instagram username and email address and the site creates a collage of your Top 9 for you.

The email address is so the site can email you your collage should it take a while to create, and consent to email can be removed from the site at anytime (they even offer instructions on how to do that right beside where you have to enter it in the first place).

For me, creating the collage took roughly 10 seconds. I left the site open, and a collage appeared pretty quickly.

Screenshot: Top 9 / E.Price

I also don’t post a ton on Instagram, so there wasn’t a whole lot for the site to go through. My guess is that creating a collage for a heavy Instagram user might take a bit longer.

What I do like is that the collage is already formatted for Instagram, if you’d like to share it there. Unlike some of the other “Top 9” tools, it also doesn’t have a watermark, which is a huge plus in my book.

And you don’t have to sign in using Instagram, just enter your handle, which means not only is it a little safer than some of the alternatives, you can also use the site to look up the Top 9 of other accounts that don’t belong to you as well.