Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

How To Get Your Instagram 'Top 9' This Year

Image: Shutterstock

It’s that time of year where everyone starts posting their “top” lists for the year. While most sites will provide that information to you directly in a form you can share with the masses, Instagram doesn’t offer a “Top” list directly.

If you want your Instagram list, you’ll need to go to a third-party site.

There are a handful of options, but the best, in my opinion, is TopNine. With it, you enter your Instagram username and email address and the site creates a collage of your Top 9 for you.

The email address is so the site can email you your collage should it take a while to create, and consent to email can be removed from the site at anytime (they even offer instructions on how to do that right beside where you have to enter it in the first place).

For me, creating the collage took roughly 10 seconds. I left the site open, and a collage appeared pretty quickly.

Screenshot: Top 9 / E.Price

I also don’t post a ton on Instagram, so there wasn’t a whole lot for the site to go through. My guess is that creating a collage for a heavy Instagram user might take a bit longer.

What I do like is that the collage is already formatted for Instagram, if you’d like to share it there. Unlike some of the other “Top 9” tools, it also doesn’t have a watermark, which is a huge plus in my book.

And you don’t have to sign in using Instagram, just enter your handle, which means not only is it a little safer than some of the alternatives, you can also use the site to look up the Top 9 of other accounts that don’t belong to you as well.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles