How To Get A Real Google Search Box In Chrome

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

You know that Google search bar you see when you open a new tab in Google Chrome? Well, it’s not a “true” search field. It actually just redirects all the activity to your browser’s address bar and doesn’t return any search results within the new tab page. Frankly, it’s little more than a useless decoration—at least by default.

There happens to be a hidden setting in Chrome’s flag menu that can turn the new tab screen’s search bar into a legit Google search field, complete with auto-filling search results as you type, and it’s pretty easy to turn on. Here’s how (via gHacks):

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

In Google Chrome on desktop, go to chrome://flags/

Look up “Real search box in New Tab Page” in the search bar,

Click the drop-down box and select “Enabled.”

Close the browser window for the changes to take effect.

The next time you open Chrome, the search bar on the New Tab page will actually work like a legitimate search bar.

Note that this will only work if Chrome’s search engine is set to Google. You can check this by going to chrome://settings/, click “Search Engine” from the left-hand side menu, then use the drop-down box to set “Search engine used in the address bar” to Google.