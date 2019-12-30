Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

How Early Can You Check A Bag For Your Flight?

Photo: Shutterstock

If you’ve ever checked out of your Airbnb several hours before your flight begins boarding, you might think to yourself: What exactly do you do with your luggage if you want to explore your destination a little while longer? If it were a hotel, the answer’s easy; you could leave your things at the front desk for a few hours and return before you head for the airport. Of course, you could also wait at the airport for your flight, too, but if you’ve come here, you’re likely looking for a less painful solution.

Unfortunately, once it’s check-out time at an Airbnb, your options become significantly more limited—which means you’ll likely be forced to lug your 20-kilo Samsonite with a broken wheel from one tourist attraction to another. (If your accomodation is far from your airport, you might also be forced to consider a better option than travelling back for your luggage, too.)

Over on Reddit, u/cavmax asked a simple question: How many hours in advance of your flight can you check your luggage? If, for instance, you have eight hours to kill, it might prove simpler to check your suitcase early and rest easy knowing you don’t have to worry about the checked bag process at the airport, or drag your bag around town.

Officially, you might find that most major airlines will allow you to check your bag for up to three hours in advance of your flight.

Off the record, however, you might find that there are exceptions; on the Flyertalk forums, other users report that the three-hour rule exists for non-hub airports. This means you might have slightly better chances checking your bags on the day of your departure at a busy airport, just because there are airline agents present throughout the day and they might be better equipped to handle your luggage.

According to a Delta rep I spoke with in the U.S., they, too, agreed that it depends on your airport, as well as whether you’re travelling internationally or not. (If you’re travelling domestically, chances are your ability to check a bag earlier might be limited by comparison).

Where does this leave you? Well, given that it’s highly contingent on your airport and travel plans, use the three-hours as a baseline. You should reach out to your airline to confirm their rule, and if all else fails, several airports offer luggage storage on the premises. (Here are a couple of other resources you might use, too.)

And remember, if you have an overnight layover, you might be responsible for grabbing your luggage at baggage claim and re-checking it, depending on the airline. Be sure to ask airline staff about checking your bag to your final destination, if it’s possible.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles